Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s results

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.46 N/A -3.97 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 38.59 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 395.05% and an $5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 66.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has weaker performance than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.