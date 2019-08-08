Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.86 N/A -3.97 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

4.3 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 91.3%. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.