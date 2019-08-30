Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s results

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.55 N/A -3.97 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 30.60 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 400.00% for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $5. Competitively RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a consensus target price of $17, with potential upside of 123.68%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than RedHill Biopharma Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 29.11%. Insiders held 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has 19.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance while RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has 19.28% stronger performance.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.