Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s results

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|7.04
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|14
|44.42
|N/A
|-0.94
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Precision BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Precision BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.67 consensus price target and a 81.10% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 8.1% respectively. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.72%
|5.26%
|-17.02%
|-45.39%
|-70.16%
|-21.52%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.08%
|-3.49%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-27.01%
For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Precision BioSciences Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
