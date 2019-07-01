Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s results

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 7.04 N/A -3.97 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 44.42 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Precision BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.67 consensus price target and a 81.10% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 8.1% respectively. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.