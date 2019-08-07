Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s results

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.12 N/A -3.97 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Risk & Volatility

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. In other hand, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has beta of 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Its competitor OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. OncoSec Medical Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 17.3%. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated has weaker performance than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.