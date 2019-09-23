Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s results

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 3.28 N/A -3.97 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 289.11% at a $5 average price target. On the other hand, Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -64.55% and its average price target is $10. The results provided earlier shows that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.