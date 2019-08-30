Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.46 N/A -3.97 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 7.78 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Volatility and Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Molecular Templates Inc. on the other hand, has 2.73 beta which makes it 173.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Molecular Templates Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 395.05% at a $5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 72.2%. 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc. has 12.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance while Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.