Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|2.46
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|6
|7.78
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0.00%
|-30.4%
|-21.7%
Volatility and Risk
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Molecular Templates Inc. on the other hand, has 2.73 beta which makes it 173.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Molecular Templates Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 395.05% at a $5 average price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 72.2%. 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc. has 12.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-32.63%
|-47.33%
|-79.12%
|-81.77%
|-92.35%
|-82.68%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|-8.75%
|-22.34%
|-8.88%
|47.64%
|32.46%
|62.62%
For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance while Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.