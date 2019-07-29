Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s results

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.15 N/A -3.97 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 19 1188.93 N/A -3.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97% and 26.5%. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -21.52% weaker performance while MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 130.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.