Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s results

Since Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.70M -3.97 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 7 -0.12 30.03M -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 2,927,324,776.06% -78% -61.8% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 409,686,221.01% -51.7% -47%

Volatility and Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Kindred Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 0.36 beta which makes it 64.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 371.70% for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $5. Competitively the average target price of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is $18, which is potential 172.31% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.