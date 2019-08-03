Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s results

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.27 N/A -3.97 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Risk & Volatility

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.71 and it happens to be 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 23.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 151.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 1.31% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.