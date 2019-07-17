Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 6.51 N/A -3.97 0.00 Galapagos NV 112 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Galapagos NV has an average price target of $146.6, with potential downside of -14.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 16.78% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -21.52% weaker performance while Galapagos NV has 24.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Galapagos NV beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.