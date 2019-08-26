Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s results

This is a contrast between Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.71 N/A -3.97 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.84 N/A -2.74 0.00

Demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.71 shows that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 371.70% at a $5 consensus target price. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $69.17 consensus target price and a 87.61% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.