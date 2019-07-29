Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s results

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.09 N/A -3.97 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 23 42.99 N/A -2.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Liquidity

4.3 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Editas Medicine Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.4% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.