Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.16 N/A -3.97 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 489.21% at a $5 average price target. Competitively Cronos Group Inc. has an average price target of $20.33, with potential upside of 53.43%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cronos Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 9.35%. Insiders owned 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cronos Group Inc. has 48.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance while Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.