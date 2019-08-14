Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s results

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.11 N/A -3.97 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.83 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.71 beta means Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 29.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 54.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Its competitor BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 504.08% for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $5. Competitively BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has an average target price of $7.4, with potential upside of 68.18%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 60.9% respectively. Insiders owned 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.