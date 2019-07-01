Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 7.16 N/A -3.97 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

Demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, BeyondSpring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.