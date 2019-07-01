Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|7.16
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.42
|0.00
Demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|-387%
|-245.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, BeyondSpring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.72%
|5.26%
|-17.02%
|-45.39%
|-70.16%
|-21.52%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.2%
|-4.27%
|-18.84%
|-17.93%
|-48.98%
|-21.65%
For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than BeyondSpring Inc.
Summary
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.