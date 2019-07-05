Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s results

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 7.27 N/A -3.97 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.24 shows that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 244.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.44 beta.

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average target price and a -8.53% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 19.9% respectively. 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.