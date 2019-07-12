Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s results

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 6.06 N/A -3.97 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Volatility and Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.19 beta which makes it 119.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are 10 and 10 respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $66, with potential upside of 260.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.