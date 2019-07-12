Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s results

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 6.44 N/A -3.97 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 562.75 N/A -1.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Volatility and Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ardelyx Inc. has a 1.96 beta which is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Ardelyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.6% of Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -21.52% weaker performance while Ardelyx Inc. has 74.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.