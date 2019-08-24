Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s results

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|2.71
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 371.70% upside potential and an average price target of $5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 0%. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-32.63%
|-47.33%
|-79.12%
|-81.77%
|-92.35%
|-82.68%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Applied Therapeutics Inc.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
