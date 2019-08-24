Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s results

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.71 N/A -3.97 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 371.70% upside potential and an average price target of $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 0%. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.