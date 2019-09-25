Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 3.18 N/A -3.97 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk & Volatility

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.49 which is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 301.61% upside potential and an average target price of $5. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.9 average target price and a 0.69% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.