Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s results

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 6.33 N/A -3.97 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.2. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 12.7% respectively. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.