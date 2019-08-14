Reviewing ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW)’s and Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)’s results

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) and Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) compete with each other in the Technical & System Software sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide Inc. 33 3.17 N/A 0.38 87.40 Systemax Inc. 22 0.83 N/A 1.60 13.56

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ACI Worldwide Inc. and Systemax Inc. Systemax Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACI Worldwide Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. ACI Worldwide Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Systemax Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ACI Worldwide Inc. and Systemax Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 3% Systemax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

ACI Worldwide Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.24 beta. From a competition point of view, Systemax Inc. has a 0.12 beta which is 88.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ACI Worldwide Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Systemax Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. ACI Worldwide Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Systemax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ACI Worldwide Inc. and Systemax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Systemax Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ACI Worldwide Inc.’s upside potential is 30.85% at a $38 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ACI Worldwide Inc. and Systemax Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 28.6%. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of ACI Worldwide Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Systemax Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACI Worldwide Inc. -0.06% -3.34% -3.7% 16.81% 30.23% 21.29% Systemax Inc. 11.86% 1.17% -8.59% -5.94% -37.61% -9.17%

For the past year ACI Worldwide Inc. had bullish trend while Systemax Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors ACI Worldwide Inc. beats Systemax Inc.

ACI Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, installs, and supports software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to financial institutions and intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution, which integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products enabling financial institutions to accept switch payment transactions; and UP Immediate Payments solution that integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products configured to connect to country-level real-time payment schemes and create differentiated products. It also provides UP Transaction Banking solutions, including Universal Online Banker, an online payments portal; Money Transfer System, a global payments engine. In addition, the company provides Postilion, a payments platform; PAY.ON Payments Gateway; and ReD Shield, a real-time fraud prevention solution. Further, it provides UP Payments Risk Management, a fraud prevention and detection solution; UP Bill Payment solutions, which enable direct billers to present bills and collect payments from consumers electronically through a single and integrated platform, which controls the entire bill payments operation. Additionally, the company offers bill presentment and payment collection services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, tax, and utility categories; and implementation, product support, technical, educational, facilities management, business and technical consultancy, and on-site support services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products and services under the ACI Worldwide and Universal Payments brand names. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. ACI Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Systemax Inc. operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including electrical and bulbs; fasteners and hardware; foodservice and appliances; furniture and office products; HVAC/R fans; janitorial and maintenance; material handling; medical and laboratory equipment; metalworking and cutting tools; motors and power transmission products; office and school supplies; outdoor and grounds maintenance products; packaging and supplies; plumbing supplies; pneumatics and hydraulics; raw materials and building supplies; safety and security products; storage and shelving products; tools and instruments; and vehicle maintenance, and workbench and shop desks in North America. The companyÂ’s EMEA Technology Products Group segment sells information and communication technology products, such as computers and mobile devices; computer parts and memory products; servers, and storage and backup products; computer components and accessories; networking and security products; software products; and electronics, and commercial and home networking products. This segment also offers consumer electronics comprising TV and video, audio, and GPS products; cameras and surveillance products; cell phones; video games and toys; and home and electronics accessories. The company offers its products primarily under the Global Industrial, MISCO, and Inmac Wstore brand names to for-profit businesses, educational organizations, and government entities through its relationship marketers, catalog mailings, and proprietary Internet Websites. Systemax Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.