Reviewing ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW)’s and National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI)’s results

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) and National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) compete with each other in the Technical & System Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide Inc. 33 3.31 N/A 0.38 87.40 National Instruments Corporation 44 4.17 N/A 1.12 37.19

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. National Instruments Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ACI Worldwide Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. ACI Worldwide Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than National Instruments Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has ACI Worldwide Inc. and National Instruments Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 3% National Instruments Corporation 0.00% 12.8% 9.4%

Risk & Volatility

ACI Worldwide Inc.’s 1.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. National Instruments Corporation has a 0.94 beta and it is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ACI Worldwide Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor National Instruments Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. National Instruments Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ACI Worldwide Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ACI Worldwide Inc. and National Instruments Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 National Instruments Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ACI Worldwide Inc. has a consensus price target of $38, and a 26.04% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ACI Worldwide Inc. and National Instruments Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 81.1%. About 2.4% of ACI Worldwide Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of National Instruments Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACI Worldwide Inc. -0.06% -3.34% -3.7% 16.81% 30.23% 21.29% National Instruments Corporation -7.08% -2.27% -4.53% -3.29% -4.87% -7.98%

For the past year ACI Worldwide Inc. had bullish trend while National Instruments Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

National Instruments Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors ACI Worldwide Inc.

ACI Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, installs, and supports software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to financial institutions and intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution, which integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products enabling financial institutions to accept switch payment transactions; and UP Immediate Payments solution that integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products configured to connect to country-level real-time payment schemes and create differentiated products. It also provides UP Transaction Banking solutions, including Universal Online Banker, an online payments portal; Money Transfer System, a global payments engine. In addition, the company provides Postilion, a payments platform; PAY.ON Payments Gateway; and ReD Shield, a real-time fraud prevention solution. Further, it provides UP Payments Risk Management, a fraud prevention and detection solution; UP Bill Payment solutions, which enable direct billers to present bills and collect payments from consumers electronically through a single and integrated platform, which controls the entire bill payments operation. Additionally, the company offers bill presentment and payment collection services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, tax, and utility categories; and implementation, product support, technical, educational, facilities management, business and technical consultancy, and on-site support services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products and services under the ACI Worldwide and Universal Payments brand names. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. ACI Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.