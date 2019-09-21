Reviewing Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s results

Both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

Demonstrates Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 33.69% for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $5. Zealand Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $30 average price target and a 20.77% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.