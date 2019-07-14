Reviewing Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s results

Both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 uniQure N.V. 55 296.98 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk & Volatility

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.42. uniQure N.V.’s 1.03 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 23.3 and 23.3 respectively. Its competitor uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is 9.5. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 120.00% at a $5.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of uniQure N.V. is $81, which is potential 15.19% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than uniQure N.V. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, uniQure N.V. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than uniQure N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats uniQure N.V.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.