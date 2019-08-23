Reviewing Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 14.32 N/A -1.04 0.00

Demonstrates Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.93. REGENXBIO Inc.’s 0.67 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

19.7 and 19.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than REGENXBIO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.65% and an $5.5 consensus price target. REGENXBIO Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 consensus price target and a 8.79% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than REGENXBIO Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83% and 89.1%. About 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors REGENXBIO Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.