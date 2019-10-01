Reviewing Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)’s results

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.34 125.56M -0.50 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.21 10.07M -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,975,778,546.71% -25.2% -24.2% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 88,255,915.86% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 19.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.7. The Current Ratio of rival Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.2. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 38.89% for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $5. Competitively Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 62.87%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.