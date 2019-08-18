Reviewing Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

This is a contrast between Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 12.87 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Table 2 represents Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

A beta of 1.93 shows that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Omeros Corporation on the other hand, has 2.95 beta which makes it 195.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

19.7 and 19.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Omeros Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Omeros Corporation.

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

The average target price of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, with potential upside of 15.30%. Competitively the average target price of Omeros Corporation is $27.5, which is potential 40.16% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Omeros Corporation looks more robust than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Roughly 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.5% of Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Omeros Corporation

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Omeros Corporation.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.