Reviewing Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s results

This is a contrast between Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.34 125.56M -0.50 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 52 2.06 1.69B 2.37 20.21

Table 1 highlights Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,966,498,133.53% -25.2% -24.2% Novo Nordisk A/S 3,274,559,193.95% 78.3% 36%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.93 beta indicates that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 93.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s 41.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 while its Quick Ratio is 19.7. On the competitive side is, Novo Nordisk A/S which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 36.24% at a $5 average target price. On the other hand, Novo Nordisk A/S’s potential upside is 674.74% and its average target price is $400. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Novo Nordisk A/S is looking more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors at 83% and 9.8% respectively. 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 26.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

On 11 of the 13 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.