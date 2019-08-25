Reviewing Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s results

Both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 102.46 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Risk & Volatility

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.93 and its 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation’s beta is 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation has 13.3 and 13.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.11% and an $5.5 average price target. On the other hand, NewLink Genetics Corporation’s potential upside is 151.57% and its average price target is $4. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, NewLink Genetics Corporation is looking more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than NewLink Genetics Corporation

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NewLink Genetics Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.