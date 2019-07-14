Reviewing Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s results

Since Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1369.36 N/A -0.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9%

Volatility and Risk

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 142.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s 110.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.1 beta.

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 23.3 and 23.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5.5 is Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 120.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.