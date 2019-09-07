Reviewing Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s results

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 9.68 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 19.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.7. The Current Ratio of rival Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.50% and an $5.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83% and 61.4%. Insiders held 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.