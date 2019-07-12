Reviewing Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s results

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 18.55 N/A -6.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk and Volatility

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.42 and it happens to be 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s beta is 1.5 which is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 23.3 and 23.3. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 8.7 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 119.12% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.5. Competitively La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a consensus target price of $18.2, with potential upside of 94.86%. The information presented earlier suggests that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 91.82% stronger performance while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -30.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 7 of the 9 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.