Reviewing Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

Both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has -22.08% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.