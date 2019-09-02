Reviewing Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.35 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.93 shows that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.56 beta which makes it 156.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 19.7 while its Current Ratio is 19.7. Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 while its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $5.5, and a 26.44% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 341.99% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.