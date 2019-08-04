Reviewing Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s results

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 6.59 N/A 2.08 10.22

Demonstrates Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.93 shows that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Exelixis Inc.’s 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

19.7 and 19.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Exelixis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The average target price of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, with potential upside of 22.77%. Meanwhile, Exelixis Inc.’s average target price is $30.75, while its potential upside is 55.38%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Exelixis Inc. seems more appealing than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83% and 80.9%. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.15%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.