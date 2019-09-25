Reviewing Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s results

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Table 2 provides Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 19.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.7. The Current Ratio of rival Equillium Inc. is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.5. Equillium Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Roughly 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.7% of Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance while Equillium Inc. has -49.75% weaker performance.

On 4 of the 6 factors Equillium Inc. beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.