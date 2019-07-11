Reviewing Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 23.3 while its Current Ratio is 23.3. Meanwhile, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 110.73% at a $5.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 63.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.