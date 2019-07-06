Reviewing Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.42 shows that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 106.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

23.3 and 23.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.1 and 11.1 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, with potential upside of 102.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 8.6% respectively. 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.