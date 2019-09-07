Reviewing Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.93 shows that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.47 beta and it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 and a Quick Ratio of 19.7. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $5.5, and a 28.50% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83% and 1.6%. 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.