Reviewing Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 22.95 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.93 shows that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Chimerix Inc.’s 22.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Chimerix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 22.77%. Competitively the average price target of Chimerix Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 6.06% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Chimerix Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Chimerix Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.