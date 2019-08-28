Reviewing Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

Since Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 44 3.48 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 93.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cambrex Corporation has beta of 2.35 which is 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 3 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, with potential upside of 23.04%. On the other hand, Cambrex Corporation’s potential downside is -3.10% and its average target price is $57.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Cambrex Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 83% and 0% respectively. About 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.