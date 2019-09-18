Reviewing Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.48 N/A 0.10 39.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.93 beta. From a competition point of view, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 2.51 beta which is 151.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 and a Quick Ratio of 19.7. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and has 10.9 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 31.23% for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $5. Competitively the consensus target price of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is $7.5, which is potential 97.37% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation appears more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.