Reviewing Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s results

Both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 7.74 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.42 beta means Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 142.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s 38.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.3 while its Quick Ratio is 23.3. On the competitive side is, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 97.13% at a $5.5 average price target. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 average price target and a 97.89% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 0.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 91.82% stronger performance while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -32.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.