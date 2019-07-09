Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s results

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00 Verastem Inc. 3 3.54 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Risk & Volatility

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.89 beta, while its volatility is 189.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Verastem Inc.’s 183.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Verastem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Verastem Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.75 average target price and a 543.38% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.97% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Verastem Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76% Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Verastem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.