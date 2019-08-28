Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

Since Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|39
|0.00
|N/A
|-9.88
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-110%
|-89%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.2 Current Ratio and a 11.2 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|-3.17%
|-13.68%
|-58.97%
|25.34%
|-44.72%
|51.24%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.38%
|-7.07%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|37.85%
For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.
