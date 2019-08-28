Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

Since Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 39 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.2 Current Ratio and a 11.2 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.