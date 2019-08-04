Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s results

Both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 13.90 N/A -2.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.06 shows that Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.33 which is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $26, which is potential 987.87% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 29.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.