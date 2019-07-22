Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s results

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.89 shows that Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 189.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s beta is 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Its rival Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Sesen Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 45.1% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. 4.97% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 6.56% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 248.76% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -11.27% weaker performance.

Summary

Sesen Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.