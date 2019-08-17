Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

Both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|21
|8.02
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Radius Health Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-110%
|-89%
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
Risk and Volatility
Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.06 beta. In other hand, Radius Health Inc. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Its rival Radius Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Radius Health Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Radius Health Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively Radius Health Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, with potential upside of 3.81%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares. 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Radius Health Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|-3.17%
|-13.68%
|-58.97%
|25.34%
|-44.72%
|51.24%
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Radius Health Inc.
Summary
Radius Health Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
