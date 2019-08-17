Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

Both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 8.02 N/A -4.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk and Volatility

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.06 beta. In other hand, Radius Health Inc. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Its rival Radius Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Radius Health Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Radius Health Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, with potential upside of 3.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares. 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Radius Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

Radius Health Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.